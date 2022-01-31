Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

