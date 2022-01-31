Apple Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.87. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 169,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 139,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.