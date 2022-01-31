Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

