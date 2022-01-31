Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Intellicheck accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of IDN opened at $3.90 on Monday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

