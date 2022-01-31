Apis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Gravity comprises approximately 3.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 132.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 2,055.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 227.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $60.06 on Monday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.