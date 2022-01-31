Apis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

