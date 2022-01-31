Anyswap Market Capitalization Achieves $348.37 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $348.37 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.69 or 0.00050426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.15 or 0.06804771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,006.19 or 0.99842835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

