AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.74 million, a P/E ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

