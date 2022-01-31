Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $45.27 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

