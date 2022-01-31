Analyzing Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Esports Technologies and Kidoz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $160,000.00 910.06 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 7.87 $100,000.00 $0.01 42.84

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Technologies and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kidoz has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Kidoz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

