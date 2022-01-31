Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ):

1/26/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/25/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $57.00.

1/21/2022 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $194,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

