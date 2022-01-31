Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.50.

1/14/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

1/10/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

1/9/2022 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Co alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.