Analysts Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) PT at $75.50

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

