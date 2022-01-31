Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT at $372.86

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $161.54 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.