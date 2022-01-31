Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.89

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $24.57 on Friday. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,953,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 318,700 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.