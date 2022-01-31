Analysts Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,650.42

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.42 ($22.27).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.77) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 19 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,639 ($22.11). The company had a trading volume of 847,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,936. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,717.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,732.50. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

