Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 1,113.13

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRES. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.49) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday.

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 9.73 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 622.07 ($8.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 856.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.66. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 612.60 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

