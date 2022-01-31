Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $25.43

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 1,009,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,409. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

