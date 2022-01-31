Analysts Set Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target at $39.00

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

