Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $111.14

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.