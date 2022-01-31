Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $151.50

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

