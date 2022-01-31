Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):

1/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $55.00 to $65.00.

1/17/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/6/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

12/10/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Wells Fargo & Company was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.