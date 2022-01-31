Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

1/20/2022 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

12/30/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

12/29/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

12/20/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

