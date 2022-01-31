Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

CYH opened at $13.02 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

