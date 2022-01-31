Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $32.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.67 billion to $33.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $28.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centene.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $8,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,436. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

