Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. BioCardia also posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $580,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth $31,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

