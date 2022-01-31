Analysts Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

