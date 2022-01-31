Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tenneco reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

TEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 44,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

