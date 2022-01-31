Analysts Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,621. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.