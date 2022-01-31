Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.