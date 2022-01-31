Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

ALB traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.61. 35,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

