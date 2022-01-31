AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.55% of AMETEK worth $158,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 2,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,953. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.53 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

