AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.35% of AMETEK worth $101,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 219.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.86. 2,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,953. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.53 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

