Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head to Head Analysis

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ames National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $73.56 million 3.08 $18.85 million $2.61 9.54 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.31 $58.73 million $840.02 9.58

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ames National and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Ames National on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

