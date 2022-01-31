AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of ABC opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

