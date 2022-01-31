American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American National Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American National Group by 755.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American National Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $188.70 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $195.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.23.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

