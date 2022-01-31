American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

