American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 14,175,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,204,906. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.