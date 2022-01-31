American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 54.5% in January

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,898,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. 14,175,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,204,906. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About American Green
Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.