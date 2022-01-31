American Century Companies Inc. Sells 43,277 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,277 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.