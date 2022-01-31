American Century Companies Inc. Sells 291,944 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,944 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 90.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.