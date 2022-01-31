American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.