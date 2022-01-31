American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,196 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 167,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.