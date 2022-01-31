American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 82.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of OFG opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

