American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 4,567 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $105.47 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.