American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. 14,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.