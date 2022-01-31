AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 31st. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:AMCIU opened at $9.85 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

