Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.