Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.