Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,600.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3,379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.