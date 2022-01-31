AlpInvest Partners B.V. Makes New Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Sumo Logic comprises about 0.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.07% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 7,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,737. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.