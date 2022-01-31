AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys 137,697 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the period. UiPath makes up 6.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. 84,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,607. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

